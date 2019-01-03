Vogue Williams hits the beach in St Barth's with sister-in-law Pippa Middleton and brother James

The 33-year-old and husband Spencer Matthews (30) flew to the Caribbean island, where the Matthews own a luxury hotel, for some R&R, ringing in the New Year alongside the Middletons. The RTE star celebrated the start of 2019 with Spencer's brother James, his wife Pippa and her brother James and their mother Carole, marking another meeting-of-the-families, minus the Duchess of Cambridge.

Since Pippa and James' relationship began for the first time in 2012, her brother James and his brother Spencer have formed a friendship all their own, with the youngest Middleton even giving a speech at his wedding in June, at a "simple and intimate ceremony" which only included the closest of friends and family.

And while Vogue and Spencer have been updating followers of their activities on social media, she has been careful not to shed any light on who she is with or what they're up to, respecting their prviacy. Photographers snapped the group soaking up the sun at one of the 14 beaches on the 25km island, with the couples each splitting off into different factions: Pippa and James opted for a quiet dip, while Vogue and Spencer snapped selfies.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams in St Barth's. Picture: IMP features/Eliotpress/MEGA

Since David and Jane Matthews purchased the property in 1995, the venue has hosted everyone from Bono to Jessica Alba and has become a preferred retreat for the Middletons due to its exceptional privacy, which come in the form of two entirely secluded villas on site. Guests are given their own Mini Cooper or Harley Davidson motorcycle for travel around the island and while there, they can avail of a 24-hour butler and personal staff available to VIPs.

The hotel describes itself as having "an English country house ambience and warm tropical sunshine" and is ranked among the top 100 hotels in the world. Perhaps most enticing was the guarantee that they would have the island to themselves as the Middletons and Matthews are the first to enjoy the property after an extensive renovation and it is still closed to the public. Pippa and her husband are frequently pictured on the island for winter getaways and the new mother showcased her chic style in a crochet trim bikini by Biondi.

The holiday also brings together the contrasting lives of the Matthews brothers and their respective approaches to their public profile: James seems to accept fame as a part of his life because of his marriage to Pippa, he has never given an interview and prefers to keep a low profile, while there is rarely a week that goes by without Spencer and his wife's names not appearing somewhere in showbiz news online or in print.

This year alone, they featured on four covers of Hello! magazine and when they return from the Caribbean, they will be promoting their new reality show Spencer and Vogue Adult (ish), airing on E4, the network which airs Made in Chelsea and made Spencer a star to begin with. But both are careful not to cross the line with over-sharing about their family. The sisters-in-law relationship has grown substantially over the last 12 months, in particular, after Vogue wasn't invited to Pippa's wedding in May 2017, but another wedding and two pregnancies have brought them closer together.

Pippa MIddleton and husband James Matthews in St Barth's. Picture: IMP features/Eliotpress/MEGA

Before their babies were born, Spencer said: "The [children] will be a very similar age and I think it will be great for the kids to grow up together, as such. We're all looking forward to it and very blessed."

Vogue said earlier this month that she understands the interest in her private life, in particular with paparazzi. "We do get papped a bit and they know where we live now, which is quite annoying, but really all they ever get is us going for a walk with our dog and how many pictures can you get of that?

"It's not always what it's cracked up to be," she told LIFE magazine, "but it is all part of the job. When you're at an event and you get ready for that and you're photographed; that's part of the job. You don't want to be photographed looking crap, but I don't ever get cranky about it, neither of us does."

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams in St Barth's. Picture: IMP features/Eliotpress/MEGA

Online Editors