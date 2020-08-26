Vogue Williams feels 'a little bit sick' at thought of being married to Brian McFadden

| 14.6°C Dublin
VOGUE Williams has said she feels “sick in her mouth” when she thinks of her first marriage.
Vogue, who married former Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2012, made the comment on her new podcast Spencer Vogue.
The DJ and reality TV star said she was unable to rid herself of the memory of her "horrendous ex."
Vogue split with McFadden after five years and she is now married to British socialite and Made in Chelsea star, Spencer Matthews.
Vogue (34), from Howth, Dublin, who has just given birth to her second baby with Matthews, said: "You are in a way worse position than me. I have one horrendous ex that I can’t shake ever, and everyone just slags me about all the time."
Mother to Gigi and two-year-old Theodore added: "I can’t say I’ve ever been massively sad about a breakup either. I was more embarrassed."
Matthews (32), added that he was tired of the constant reminder of Vogue’s first marriage.
"I have to see your marriage certificates because, like, we needed them for a mortgage and I just have to look at them," he said.
"Like what the f*ck is this crap. And it is unearthed everyday. I look in the safe, which is most days."
Vogue replied: "I’m so glad I don’t have to look at the safe. Sometimes I forget it ever happened. Let’s bin that one.
"It makes me a little bit sick in my mouth."
Vogue also admitted she feels annoyed that she’s judged for dating wealthy Matthews, whose brother James is married to Pippa Middleton.
She admitted some people act like Matthews had "grabbed" her from "out of the gutter".
"I asked people to ask me questions and so many questions came up that were like 'what’s like it going into a family with so much wealth'," she said.
"Does the differences between you and Spencer come between your relationship. It’s like Spencer grabbed me out of the gutter.
"That’s what people think, I get it all the time.
"Is it because I am Irish, that people over here don’t know where I’ve come from? But I was lucky enough to grow up in a very nice family situation."
Online Editors
Celebrity
It could be argued that Vogue Williams has been the lockdown hero we needed. While the rest of the world ground to a halt she gave birth to her daughter Gigi, got another new job - this week she begins co-presenting a new podcast with husband Spencer Matthews - and has generally been a flash of salty colour in an Instagram landscape dominated by bland influencers and on-message models.
Irish News
There has always been something slightly thrilling about a news anchor revealing a flash of personality. Whether it was the quizzical eyebrow raise of Anne Doyle, which seemed to indicate that she was in on the absurdity of a particular story, or the charming blooper reel of Aengus Mac Grianna, we have savoured those little moments when newsreaders give a glimpse of the person behind the headline-reader. For a brief moment, the journalistic straitjacket of the news is loosened.