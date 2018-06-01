Since going public with her relationship with fiancé Spencer Matthews last year, whose brother James is married to Pippa Middleton, she has been bonding with some influential new friends, which are as royal adjacent as it gets given that Pippa's older brother is Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

And it looks like their relationship is thriving as she was joined by her other half and Pippa and Kate's brother James at the Epsom Derby today - just weeks after he attended Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle with his family. The 32-year-old, who is expecting her first child this autumn, opted for a plunging pink maxi dress with pleat detail, custom made by Irish designer Paul Costelloe, who recently described her as his "new princess" to Independent.ie Style. She has just returned from a trip to the US and Hong Kong to film her travel show Getaways, alongside Irish rugby star Tommy Bowe.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews during ladies day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom

Williams has been characteristically forthcoming about her experiences during pregnancy, both good and bad, revealing earlier this month that her anxiety has returned, while also describing her hopes for the future with her other half. "We always wanted to have a baby before a wedding and obviously right now the baby is the priority. But I'm excited about getting married. It will probably be next year and we want a big party," she said.

"In five years' time, I want to have had baby number two with Spencer. I want a family and I just want us to be happy, which I'm sure we will be."

Vogue Williams during ladies day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom

Online Editors