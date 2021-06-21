Vogue Williams admits she “can’t wait” to see her husband Spencer Matthews – even though she confesses he’s “too needy”.

The model and TV presenter has wrapped up filming of new talent/game show ‘The Big Deal’ for Virgin Media at Dublin’s 3 Arena.

“Spencer had to go back to England to look after his non-alcoholic drink company, Clean Co,” she tells the Sunday World.

“My sister Amber has been helping me out with the kids out in Howth, while my mum is back from Spain for a bit, so it’s great to see everyone.

“I’m heading back to London soon so I’m sure he’ll be pleased to see me!”

Amber has been looking after Vogue’s house in Howth since she bought it nearly two years ago.

Vogue (35) recently returned to Dublin to film the new entertainment show, which will air on Virgin Media later this year and which has as its judges Boy George, Jedward, Lyra, Deirdre O’Kane and Aston Merrygold from JLS.

Vogue travelled from London with her husband Spencer and their two kids – Theodore, two, and Gigi, 11 months.

The family also brought over their pet dog Winston.

“Spenny left Dublin there a few days ago. He is so needy, non-stop ringing and ringing me, ” Vogue disclosed to pal Joanne McNally on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

“Then he rings me and tells me, ‘I like sometimes when you ring me too.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t have time to ring you because you’re always ringing me.’ I can’t believe how needy he is.”

After Spencer started calling her again while recording the podcast, the mother-of-two joked: “Look who’s ringing me again. He can’t get enough of me!”

“It’s all f***ing day, all day long. It’s FaceTime after FaceTime. Ah God he really misses us.

“When I told him I was thinking of staying on for the weekend he was devastated then I remembered it was Father’s Day so I should probably go home.”



