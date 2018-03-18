Vogue Williams announces she's expecting first child with fiancé Spencer Matthews

The RTE star (32) and the former Made in Chelsea star (28) confirmed their engagement in February after one month of dating and shared their baby news in the new issue of Hello! magazine.

Vogue gave a sneak peek of the publication on her Instagram page, writing: "I couldn’t be more delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby! Being with you @spencermatthews is the best thing that has ever happened to me, you are the dream." Much of the couple's whirlwind romance has been documented in the press and Vogue previously spoke about her desire to become a mother.

She has been teasing a big announcement in recent days on her social media and the happy couple seemed elated to finally share their news with the world. "So... I’m going to be a father! Couldn’t be happier to be sharing these times with the love of my life @voguewilliams . We feel truly blessed," Spencer gushed today.

Last year, Williams said she was "feeling broody" and while she was uncertain as to whether or not another marriage was in her future, she knew she wanted to have children, saying she'd be willing to go it alone to start her family. "I'm in a relationship and really happy but who knows what the future holds? One thing I do know for certain is that I want kids," she said in October.

"I’m very happy in my relationship and if things go well within two years I think both of us would probably be ready to have kids. "But at the same time because I want them so much I would do it on my own."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

She was previously married to Brian McFadden for less than three years before the couple called it quits in 2015. Vogue and Spencer first met while filming Channel 4 celebrity ski programme The Jump last February and have been inseparable ever since.

Matthews popped the question after a performance of The Lion King on London's West End in February. Earlier this month, Spencer was quick to heap praise on his other half.

"I have a huge amount of respect for her. We started off as mates, and knew we’d be friends after the The Jump." he told heat magazine. "The falling in love thing came later. But she is my best friend. In the evenings, I look forward to seeing her more than anything else. We live together and I respect what she does, how she is, how she does everything, and I’d like to think she respects me.

"I've known she was the one for a while now and we’re very happily engaged."

Online Editors