Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews pay tribute to late family members with baby son's name
Model Williams and Made In Chelsea star Matthews became parents earlier this month.
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have called their baby boy Theodore.
Model Williams, 32, and Made In Chelsea star Matthews, 30, became parents earlier this month.
“We are bursting with love. I honestly feel like he has been here forever, he has just slotted into our lives perfectly,” Williams told Hello! magazine as she was photographed her baby.
“We heard the name Theodore one day and both loved it.
“We thought we would call him Teddy but since he has been born we have stayed with Theodore rather than shortening it.”
She said of the newborn: “He is a mini Spencer. I remember seeing lots of dark hair, and thinking, ‘That’s just like his dad’.
“He has his dimples too, and deep blue eyes.”
Spencer said the arrival “has exceeded all expectation of what I thought it would feel like to be a dad.”
He said of the birth: “Obviously Vogue did all of the hard work and I have nothing but love and respect for how she dealt with it all in the most admirable way.
“I could not be more proud of her.”
He said of the prospect of having more children: “Perhaps we’d like three more. We can’t wait to crack on and enlarge our family as much as we can. For now though I can’t imagine life being better than this.”
The full interview is in Hello! magazine.
Press Association
Related Content
- 'It's like online shopping but you're not paying for anything' - Vogue reveals she has account on website for famous influencers
- 'Let's not start the parent shaming already, he’s eight days old' - Vogue Williams hits back at critics after photoshoot one week after birth
- 'He is the one who got away' - Gemma Collins reveals her 'lifelong dream to make love to Brian McFadden'
- Vogue Williams on being cheated on: 'In the past, I was in an open relationship - I just didn't know about it!'