Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are planning a 'secret wedding at exclusive family bolthole'
Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are reportedly planning a secret wedding at Scotland’s Loch Ness.
The happy couple - who are expecting their first child together - are believed to be keen to tie the knot before the birth of their tot in September this year, and so are said to be planning a getaway to the Matthews family-owned Glen Affric Estate in Scotland, where they will wed in a secret ceremony.
A source told The Sun on Sunday’s bizarre TV column: “It is understood the wedding will be private and low-key. They are keen to make their union official before becoming parents.
“Spencer and Vogue have only told people in their close circle, but are likely to have more of an extravagant and star-studded party after the baby is born.
“Spencer’s mum Jane has flown into the UK for the occasion. She is in London and will travel to Scotland imminently.”
As of the time of writing it is unknown when the former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star, 28, and the model, 32, plan to wed, but it is believed it could be as early as the next few weeks.
The news comes after Spencer revealed he and his fiancée are planning on dedicating their tot’s moniker to their late family members.
Spencer's older sibling Michael died in 1999 at the age of just 22, whilst Vogue lost her dad Freddie after he passed away in 2010 from a stroke at the age of 68 during an operation to remove an aneurysm, and they now want to incorporate their loved ones’ names into their son’s moniker.
Spencer said: “The baby is due in early September. I'm extremely excited, I've always loved kids so I can't wait. Everything so far seems to be going smoothly ... We've known we're having a boy for so long that obviously we've thought of names and we do have a few favourites. I just don't know how much Vogue would be happy with me revealing them! I don't think it has to be a secret that my brother passed away and so did her father and we would like to incorporate their names in our child's name in some way and we have a few front runners. We're not 100 per cent yet though."
Online Editors
