Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce engagement after one year of dating

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are engaged after one year of dating

The Made In Chelsea star (28) got down on one knee on stage after a production of The Lion King at The Lyceum Theatre in London's West End.

The reality star explained that he thinks the Disney musical is a very romantic show and presented him with the perfect opportunity to ask Vogue to be his wife. “I’ve known Vogue was the one for a long time," he said in a statement.

“We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her. “The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit.

"The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she’d probably say yes!" The couple watched the show from the best seats in the house, before partaking in an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the theatre. The tour then culminated on the beautifully lit-up stage, where the couple were left for a few moments in private for Spencer’s surprise proposal.

PIC: Vogue Williams shares snap of stunning engagement ring after Spencer Matthews pops the question The pair were given a guided backstage tour after the musical. They were then led on stage and left for a few moments in private for Spencer's surprise proposal. A spokesperson for the couple said: “The couple are absolutely over the moon and thrilled to share their exciting news.”

Vogue (32) and Spencer met on the Channel 4 series The Jump at the end of 2016 and quickly started dating.

They moved into a flat together in west London late last year and made an appearance on ITV's Loose Women were Spencer said he loved Vogue "very much".

The engagement comes as a change of heart for Vogue who previously said marriage was no longer important to her following her divorce from Brian McFadden. The pair married in 2012 and separated in 2015. "I’m not one hundred per cent sure I want to get married again. It used to be important to me, but it doesn't mean the same thing it used to.

"But if you’d asked me eight months ago, it would have been an absolute 'no'. I am softening to the idea as time goes on," she previously said.

