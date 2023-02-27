| 6.1°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin bestows friendship award on US actor Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal. Photo: PA

Steven Seagal. Photo: PA

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the US action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.

The awarding of the order of friendship was announced on the Russian government’s internet portal.

