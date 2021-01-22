Viral TikToker teams up with Jimmy Fallon to turn internet drama into song

A TikTok star famous for turning petty internet drama into song has teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for his latest instalment in what he described as a “dream come true”.

Musician and producer Lubalin joined the talk show host, along with actor Alison Brie to release a song about the torments of blue cheese, made from real Facebook comments.

“Which salad dressing is your favourite,” the song begins, followed by the controversial statement from a Facebook user, “blue cheese has mould in it”.

Posting part four of the “internet drama” series to TikTok, Lubalin said: “Eternal thanks to Jimmy Fallon, Alison Brie and the amazing people at Fallon Tonight for making this dream come true.”

The song is the latest in a four-part series that takes Facebook users’ “internet dramas” and turns them into viral hits.

The producer’s previous songs have included the saga of a stolen broccoli casserole recipe, and an internet user who desperately wanted to borrow a stick of butter from a neighbour.

While Fallon plays several characters in the new video, Brie plays the argumentative “Cathy”, who asserts that blue cheese dressing “has mould in it”, and mustn’t be eaten.

Lubalin then comes in with a rap describing his favourite dressings for different salads.

The musician now has more than two million followers on TikTok, with part one of the series reaching nearly six million likes and propelling him into the spotlight.

Lubalin’s songs have even amassed a celebrity following, with actor Mindy Kaling commenting: “I’ve watched this nine times,” on the latest track.

PA Media