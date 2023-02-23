| 9°C Dublin

Viola Davis and Paul Simon among nominees for Audie Awards for audiobooks

The actor and the singer-songwriter are among the nominees for the annual awards to honour the spoken word.

Viola Davis and Paul Simon have been nominated for Audie Awards

Viola Davis and Paul Simon have been nominated for Audie Awards (AP Photo)

By Associated Press Reporters

Viola Davis, Paul Simon and Molly Shannon are among the nominees for prizes given for the spoken word: the annual Audie Awards, handed out by the Audio Publishers Association.

The publishers association announced nominees for 26 categories on Thursday.

