Vince Vaughn held on suspicion of drink-driving and resisting arrest

Manhattan Beach police said Vaughn was arrested on Sunday morning at a sobriety checkpoint.

The 48-year-old actor is best known for his roles in comedies like Dodgeball and Wedding Crashers but has landed more dramatic roles in recent years such as the drill sergeant in the Oscar-winning Hacksaw Ridge.

Vince Vaughn was held on suspicion of drink-driving (Ian West/PA)

Police employee Nisha Bhagat said Vaughn has since been released from custody.