Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik files for divorce from DJ Ruckus

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik has filed for divorce from DJ Ruckus after a year of marriage.

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik has filed for divorce from DJ Ruckus after a year of marriage.

Australian Shaik, 28, lodged papers at a court in Los Angeles asking a judge to dissolve her marriage with 35-year-old Ruckus, whose real name is Gregory Andrews.

The couple got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in April 2018 with a ceremony on the same island where Ruckus’ relative Lenny Kravitz lives.

They announced their split in June, with a representative for Shaik saying: “They move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other.”

Divorce papers filed at a downtown Los Angeles courtroom state the couple have no children.

Shaik started modelling as a child and got her breakthrough in 2011 when she was cast to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

On Wednesday Shaik shared a picture of herself to Instagram, along with the caption: “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.”

Press Association