Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik ends marriage to DJ Ruckus after 13 months

The 28-year-old Australian model and her partner DJ Ruckus - whose real name is Greg Andrews - have called time on their marriage just 13 months after they tied the knot in a beautiful beach ceremony in the Bahamas.

A spokesperson for the estranged couple told E! News: "After careful thought and consideration, Shanina Shaik and Greg 'DJ Ruckus' Andrews have decided to separate. They move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other, and ask to please respect their privacy during this time."

News of their split will no doubt come as a shock to fans as just a few months ago the brunette beauty said she was "thinking about" starting a family with her beau.

Shanina Shaik weds DJ Ruckus. Picture: Instagram

She added: "But there are so many things on my dream board that I need to tick off and want to do, and hopefully I'll do some more movies as well."

Shanina and DJ Ruckus got hitched on Lenny Kravitz's private island Eleuthera in front of their friends and family, including the likes of Lenny's daughter Zoe Kravitz, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Paris Hilton and model Nadine Leopold.

The pair got engaged in the same sun-soaked spot in the Bahamas at Christmas in 2015 following nine months of dating and it wasn't long before Shanina - who is usually relatively private with her personal life - started planning her big day.

She said at the time: "I've done almost all of my wedding planning myself, which has been quite overwhelming, but also really exciting because it will have so much of Gregory and me in the look and feel. I have a custom dress that is a little bit elegant bohemian because we will be getting married on the beach."

And the pair chose to wed on a beach because of Shanina's Australian upbringing.

She explained: "I think every girl pretty much dreams about what she would like for her wedding day, but I'm not very traditional . . . I actually want a small wedding; I don't want a big, poufy dress. I want to be on a beach."

Shanina Shaik & Dj Ruckus attend IL MAKIAGE SOHO PoP-Up on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for IL MAKIAGE/The Pop-Up Agency)

Online Editors