Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver celebrate St Patrick's Day weekend in Dublin

The supermodels, who are so close they have their own moniker 'JoJa', often travel the world together, documenting their globe-trotting to Antarctica, Ecuador and Iceland on Instagram. This weekend, they're "pretending to be Irish" in the capital, as Josephine captioned a picture of herself embracing the atmosphere on Dame Lane.

Jasmine, joined by boyfriend Juan David Borrero, and Josephine, with boyfriend of six years Alexander DeLeon, proudly shared pictures of their trip to Dublin so far, including a visit to the Jameson Distillery featuring a cocktail class, and a visit to the Stag's Head.

It's a fitting choice for two of the world's most successful models as the Victoria's Secret flagship store on Grafton Street is exceptionally successful having made €64,000 per day in its first two months of trading. Their Angel colleague Stella Maxwell is also a regular on our shores thanks to her parents' Belfast roots, and she visits frequently, in particular for St Patrick's Day.

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski, who is often spotted in Dublin, Cork and in between, often flies to her second home in Bantry for the weekend that's in it.

Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes with friends in Dublin. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors