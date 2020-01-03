Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk reflects on 10 years of sobriety: 'I'm an alcoholic and I can never forget that'

The Victoria's Secret Angel (31) has been modelling since she was 14, since her father submitted her picture to agencies in her native Sweden, and she was swept up in the chaotic lifestyle of the industry; in particular with impressive young girls and women. She became an alcoholic in her teenage years, when she says she felt "lost" living in New York City on her own for the first time.

"NYC was overwhelming and I got even more lost. It took me a while to realize all my problems started with me," she said on Instagram.

"I got sober and clean and learned I was an alcoholic and that there was a whole world out there that lived sober. I met some amazing people and friends and slowly found myself again... what followed because of that I would have never imagined. Grateful beyond words!"

She said she previously believed that a life of sobriety meant life as she knew it was over, but after giving up alcohol, she realised her full personal and professional potential and within a few years, she was soaring the dizzying heights of the international modelling game. It's estimated she has a net worth of $4m, which is largely due to her her lucrative Victoria's Secret contract, landing the coveted 'Angel' status in 2015.

She has been vocal about her struggles with addiction, describing her commitment to sobriety as the "best decision she ever made".

"I got sober when I was 20. It's been 10 years of no drinking," she said in an Instagram Q&A last year.

"Being sober for me didn't mean that my life came to an end (which I thought at the time) it was the beginning of a real, beautiful, big, happy successful life. Quite the opposite of what I thought!

"It was a struggle in the beginning because I'm an alcoholic (something you have to remind yourself of for the rest of your life) but it's the best decision I ever made. It's ok not to drink or do drugs.'

"I quit smoking 2 years ago. I still vape, hope to quit that too one day."

