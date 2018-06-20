Style Celebrity News

Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel announces birth of second child with heartwarming picture

Candice Swanepoel with her son Anaca. Picture: Instagram
Model and Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel from South Africa walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
South African model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on November 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Fred Dufour
Victoria's Secret Angels (L to R) Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel get Super Bowl ready
Candice Swanepoel with her newborn son. Picture: Instagram
Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli on April 4, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images For amfAR)
Model Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli attend the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at TAO Downtown on November 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
Model Candice Swanepoel poses at the 2013 Victorias Secret Fashion Show hair and make-up room
Victorias Secret Angel has been dating fellow model Hermann Nicoli since she was 19 years old
Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel attends as Victoria's Secret Angels gather for an intimate viewing party of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Spring Studios on November 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
Model Candice Swanepoel works the look at the recent Victoria's Secret show.

BANG Showbiz

Candice Swanepoel has given birth to a baby boy.

The 29-year-old model and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli - with whom she already has 20-month-old Anacã - have welcomed a second son into the world, the beauty revealed on Instagram on Tuesday.

Posting a picture of her newborn son holding her finger on her Instagram Story, Candice drew a yellow heart around the image and simply wrote: “Blessed.”

Candice first revealed she would be expanding her brood once more when she took to Instagram in December to upload a photograph of her wearing a green off-the-shoulder dress, which draped over her burgeoning baby bump, and accompanied it with the caption: "Christmas came early.. (sic).”

The beauty then revealed she was expecting a baby boy one month later when she posted a video which showed Anacã giving his mother's burgeoning bump a sweet kiss, and captioned it: "My boys (sic)”

Candice and Hermann’s new arrival comes after Candice admitted that she wants to have a "bunch of kids" but would leave her future in the hands of fate.

She said previously: "I don't plan too much into the future. I believe a lot in destiny and that what happens - you can try to manifest certain things, but I definitely do want to continue having a great career and building my family as well because I'm really loving that. I definitely want to have a bunch of kids.”

And, although Anacã is still very young, it's hardly surprising that she's decided to add to her brood as she has admitted she's enjoying every second of motherhood.

She gushed: "It's such a mixture of feelings. It's amazing though - I'm loving motherhood. I loved my pregnancy too, all the different stages."

Online Editors

