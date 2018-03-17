Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio 'ends her 10-year engagement to Jamie Mazur'

The Brazilian bombshell became businessman Jamie Mazur's wife-to-be in 2008 after dating him for three years, but the Victoria's Secret Angel is now reportedly single again.

"They (have) been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn’t been taking Jamie to anything," an insider tells Us Weekly. Alessandra shares two children - daughter Anja Louise, nine, and son Noah Phoenix, five - with her rumoured ex, who she has not referred to in public for several months.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Daddy's Home 2" at Regency Village Theatre on November 5, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Neither Mazur nor Ambrosio have shared pictures of themselves together on their social media accounts since last Christmas when they posted vacation shots from a family break in Alessandra's native Brazil. The model has previously spoken about why her engagement was so long, revealing she is just too occupied with work to take up wedding planning.

“If I have been engaged to him for eight years," she told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2016. "I have a lot of things going on, and I haven’t got married because I’m so busy. I’ll think about that when I have time off.” She also insisted her jet-setting lifestyle was what helped make her relationship with Jamie work so well.

Model Alessandra Ambrosio (L) and Jamie Mazur attend the 2013 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR)

“I travel all the time, so I think that helps keep the spark alive, because it’s not like I’m here every day,” she explained. “I’m not an everyday-at-home kind of person.”

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio (L) and Jamie Mazur kept cool at the Coachella Valley Music Festival with O.N.E. Coconut Water on April 15, 2011 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Online Editors