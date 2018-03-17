Style Celebrity News

Saturday 17 March 2018

Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio 'ends her 10-year engagement to Jamie Mazur'

Model Alessandra Ambrosio (R) and Jamie Mazur attend the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF)
Model Alessandra Ambrosio (R) and Jamie Mazur attend the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF)
Model Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur attend amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on October 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for amfAR)
Model Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2015 Harper's BAZAAR ICONS Event at The Plaza Hotel on September 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Model Alessandra Ambrosio (L) and Jamie Mazur attend the 2013 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR)
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio snowboards with her husband Jamie Mazur at the Oakley Learn To Ride In Collaboration With New Era on January 19, 2013 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Oakley)
(L-R) Jamie Mazur and model Alessandra Ambrosio arrive at the Third Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 6, 2012 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio (L) and Jamie Mazur kept cool at the Coachella Valley Music Festival with O.N.E. Coconut Water on April 15, 2011 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur attend the 2017 Baby2Baby gala at 3labs in Culver City, on November 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Daddy's Home 2" at Regency Village Theatre on November 5, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Cover Media

Model Alessandra Ambrosio has ended her 10-year engagement.

The Brazilian bombshell became businessman Jamie Mazur's wife-to-be in 2008 after dating him for three years, but the Victoria's Secret Angel is now reportedly single again.

"They (have) been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn’t been taking Jamie to anything," an insider tells Us Weekly.

Alessandra shares two children - daughter Anja Louise, nine, and son Noah Phoenix, five - with her rumoured ex, who she has not referred to in public for several months.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures'
Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Daddy's Home 2" at Regency Village Theatre on November 5, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Neither Mazur nor Ambrosio have shared pictures of themselves together on their social media accounts since last Christmas when they posted vacation shots from a family break in Alessandra's native Brazil.

The model has previously spoken about why her engagement was so long, revealing she is just too occupied with work to take up wedding planning.

“If I have been engaged to him for eight years," she told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2016. "I have a lot of things going on, and I haven’t got married because I’m so busy. I’ll think about that when I have time off.”

She also insisted her jet-setting lifestyle was what helped make her relationship with Jamie work so well.

Model Alessandra Ambrosio (L) and Jamie Mazur attend the 2013 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR)
Model Alessandra Ambrosio (L) and Jamie Mazur attend the 2013 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR)

“I travel all the time, so I think that helps keep the spark alive, because it’s not like I’m here every day,” she explained. “I’m not an everyday-at-home kind of person.”

 

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio (L) and Jamie Mazur kept cool at the Coachella Valley Music Festival with O.N.E. Coconut Water on April 15, 2011 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio (L) and Jamie Mazur kept cool at the Coachella Valley Music Festival with O.N.E. Coconut Water on April 15, 2011 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section