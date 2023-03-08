Victoria Smurfit announces engagement by showing off €65,000 diamond ring

Irish actress Victoria Smurfit's new engagement ring may have cost up to €65,000, a luxury jeweller has estimated.

The Deadly Cuts star announced this week that her partner Steve Jacob popped the question as she flaunted her new rock on Instagram.

And Kyron Keogh, co-founder of British jewellery brand ROX has estimated that the stunning diamond ring could retail for around £58,000 (€65,000).

He said that Victoria’s ring features a 2.5 carat “brilliant cut” diamond, which is designed to catch people’s attention by reflecting “as much light as possible”.

“If it's a natural diamond of superior colour and clarity, it would retail for around £58,000,” Mr Keogh explained.

“The brilliant cut diamond is one of the most popular diamond cuts due to its ability to maximize the diamond's brilliance, fire, and sparkle. The cut is designed to reflect as much light as possible, creating a dazzling display that catches the eye and exudes beauty and elegance.

“This classic and timeless design has endured for generations and continues to be a popular choice for modern brides.”

Victoria revealed that she and Steve were happily engaged almost a decade after splitting from her ex-husband Douglas Baxter, whom she married in 2000 and shares three kids with.

Sharing a photo of her newly decorated left hand and a snap of her planting a kiss on Steve’s cheek, the 48-year-old admitted that she thought her beau was “taking the mick” when he got down on one knee.

She wrote: “If you know #Himself you’ll understand why I assumed he was taking the mick. He wasn’t. Said YES. A lot. Maybe too many times. Have to retire this sign now… very happy Smurf. #himself is a keeper”.

Fand and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their big news, with Laura Whitmore and Amy Huberman leading the tributes.

Miriam O’Callaghan wrote: “That’s just the best news Victoria - thrilled for you both. Sometimes in this crazy world, good things happen to good people. I know he’s fab, but I hope he knows what a truly lucky guy he is”.

Australian fashion designer Storm Keating, who is married to Ronan Keating, added: “Congratulations!!!! That’s wonderful news - so happy for you both!”

Deirdre O’Kane left a series of heart emojis and said: “vicky!!!!”

While Victoria’s Once Upon A Time co-star Sean Maguire chimed in: “Couldn’t be happier for you my darling. Massive congrats!! What a lucky man he is. Xx”