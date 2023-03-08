| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Victoria Smurfit announces engagement by showing off €65,000 diamond ring

The Deadly Cuts star announced this week that her partner Steve Jacob popped the question as she flaunted her new rock on Instagram

Victoria Smurfit and her fiancé Steve Jacob. Photo: Victoria Smurfit/Instagram Expand

Close

Victoria Smurfit and her fiancé Steve Jacob. Photo: Victoria Smurfit/Instagram

Victoria Smurfit and her fiancé Steve Jacob. Photo: Victoria Smurfit/Instagram

Victoria Smurfit and her fiancé Steve Jacob. Photo: Victoria Smurfit/Instagram

Neasa Cumiskey

Irish actress Victoria Smurfit's new engagement ring may have cost up to €65,000, a luxury jeweller has estimated.

The Deadly Cuts star announced this week that her partner Steve Jacob popped the question as she flaunted her new rock on Instagram.

Most Watched

Privacy