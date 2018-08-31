Victoria Beckham takes the plunge in rare red carpet date night with husband David

After a brief, but fevered, speculation about their marriage, Victoria and David Beckham have been putting on a full court press to let the world know how stable their relationship is.

After a brief, but fevered, speculation about their marriage, Victoria and David Beckham have been putting on a full court press to let the world know how stable their relationship is.

The couple, who have been married for 19 years, make only select public appearances together - usually one to two per year - but now, with their respective fashion lines and royal wedding guesting, last night's red carpet turn wasn't as elusive as previous occasions.

What did make it special though, was their impeccable style. They have long since given up dressing in identical ensembles, but the pair, arguably the best dressed couple in the world, always pay suitable homage to each other's outfit with subtle nods.

Victoria, in a trademark plunging dress from her eponymous line (who was also sporting a new shaggy styled bob courtesy of her long-time hairdresser Ken Paves), while David's classic black suit allowed them both to shine equally; their body language, as always, completely in sync.

Former English football player David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive to attend the draw for UEFA Champions League football tournament at The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on August 30, 2018. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

David was accepting the UEFA President's Award for UEFA Champions League football tournament at The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco last night, fresh from a summer holiday with their four children - Brooklyn (19), Romeo (15), Cruz (13) and Harper (seven) - and Elton John and husband David Furnish.

Earlier this year, the couple were subject to split rumours, which their spokesperson quashed as a "crock of s***t".

"There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news," a spokeswoman told The Sun.

"This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time."

Online Editors