Victoria Beckham says her lavish Irish wedding was ‘much more intimate than it looked’

Victoria Beckham has insisted her lavish Irish wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in 1999 was “much more intimate than it looked”, even though the couple were famously pictured sitting on a pair of matching golden thrones on the day.

The Spice Girl (48) and footballer David Beckham celebrated their nuptials in front of a host of their famous friends which was covered as part of a lucrative magazine deal,

However, Victoria has said the wedding wasn't as fancy as it appeared, and was “actually much more intimate than it looked”.

“I think that the media glamorised the wedding much more than it actually was,” she told The Business of Fashion as part of the BoF VOICES 2022 event.

She added: “I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well.

"Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humour does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out.”

The highly-publicised showbiz event saw the power couple hire Bentley's Entertainments, organisers of Elton John's birthday as well as Princess Anne's 40th.

Their picturesque Irish venue sat on 560 acres and dated back to the 18th century, with organiser Peregrine Armstrong-Jones telling OK! how “Victoria wanted somewhere really private and unique, somewhere leafy and green.”

She had hired Simon Lycett, who worked on the 90s rom-com Four Weddings And A Funeral, to set up the floral arrangements that included fresh apples which had been pierced and dotted around the castle so guests could enjoy the scent of fruit.

David arrived in a £230,000 Bentley Azure wearing a cream suit designed by Timothy Everett, while Victoria sported a Vera Wang dress as she rode in style in a Bentley Arnage.

She appeared in a diamond-and-gold crown, which was custom-built by Slim Barrett who had previously crafted accessories for Princess Diana.

Now married for 23 years Victoria also she didn't realise they would become such a well-known power couple.

“I don't think I realised when I met David quite what the two of us together would be. When you took David in Manchester United and then you took me in the Spice Girls it was huge,” she said.

“I mean everywhere that we went we were followed by fans and paparazzi and constantly being talked about.”

Victoria also dismissed suggestions the pair were only together to “build a brand”.

“I'm like, listen, we've been married for 25 years now. If I didn't genuinely love this man - I mean, 25 years is a long, long time,” although she added: “I suppose a whole brand was born at that time.”

Victoria and David have recently been pictured together with ‘Posh Spice’ wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the words: 'All I want for Christmas is David Beckham'.

David got into the festive spirits as he donned a Santa hat while posing with his wife.

Victoria also shared a snap of herself posing in the white personalised hoodie, which she teamed with blue skinny jeans.