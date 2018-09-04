Victoria Beckham breaks her silence on divorce rumours in family-themed British Vogue cover

The fashion designer (44) covers the October issue of British Vogue with two options, one in which she is flanked by her four children - Brooklyn (19), Romeo (16), Cruz (13) and Harper (seven) - - and another where she poses lovingly alongside her long-term love, with just a hint of Harper in the top corner. It was not only the perfect setting, but timing, to address the ongoing public fascination in their marriage.

In June, the couple were plagued, seemingly out of nowhere that their marriage was over and a divorce announcement was imminent, however after a 24-hour social media storm, a spokesperson for the couple vehemently denied the clams. Three months later, Victoria is ready to address the speculation head-on, as she simply put: "It's all about the family unit. We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key."

"We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago?"

David and Victoria Beckham cover British Vogue's October issue

She went on to describe the rumours as "unfair", not only to them, but to the "wider effect on the people around us" without specifically mentioning their children, although it's hard to imagine who else she might be referencing.

The spread will presumably put a stop to the conjuncture and also further signifies her predisposition as a master of reinvention.

And while she is no stranger to the pages of the international style bible, her latest turn allowed her to show off not only her multi-dimensional personal brand, but also showcase still new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful's vision for the magazine's future. It was a perfect marriage of the magazine's print and digital products, with the as-expected glossy images in print, but also an accompanying behind the scenes video which saw VB completely take the piss out of her Spice Girls wardrobe.

