Veterans to star as poppy charity hosts first Fringe comedy show

Recovery Through Comedy is the first ever Poppyscotland Fringe show (Poppyscotland/PA)

Veterans who learned comedy techniques to improve their wellbeing will perform at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month – at a charity poppy factory.

Poppyscotland, which runs Scotland’s annual poppy appeal to raise vital funds for veterans, will host the Recovery Through Comedy show at the internationally renowned arts festival.

It will be the first time Poppyscotland has hosted a Fringe event and follows the refurbishment of the historic Lady Haig Poppy Factory building.

A group of armed forces veterans and a current serving member will bring their unique comedy to the factory in Edinburgh on August 11 and 12.

Performers are all graduates of an innovative veterans’ programme developed by the Royal British Legion with techniques to promote resilience, support mental health and wellbeing.

The participants have been supported to create their own original stand-up comedy routine.

Poppyscotland’s director, Austin Hardie, said: “We’re very proud to be able to bring the Recovery through Comedy Show to this year’s Fringe. Not only is it very funny, the show also gives a voice to veterans in a new and inspiring way that challenges preconceptions.

“At Poppyscotland, we provide support for current and former members of the Armed Forces and their families in whatever way works best for them.

“Initiatives like Recovery through Comedy show that there are many ways to help them overcome whatever challenges they face.”

The free, ticketed show will be at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory in Warriston on Friday and Saturday August 11-12, with performances at 2pm and 6pm each day.

Capacity is limited so guests are encouraged to secure their tickets as early as possible.