Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd dies aged 87

Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd, the long-running former host of BBC Radio Scotland’s Take The Floor programme, has died aged 87.

Shepherd was hailed as a legend in the traditional Scottish dance music world, having presented the show for 35 years.

As a native of Dunecht, Aberdeenshire, he was also a proud advocate for the Doric dialect of the area.

BBC Scotland director Steve Carson said: “Robbie Shepherd was a legend in the Scottish traditional music community and his Take The Floor programme on Radio Scotland was a regular fixture of Scottish cultural life for decades.

“All of us at BBC Scotland are desperately sad to hear the news of his passing.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends in Aberdeen, and the wider family of radio listeners all around the world who loved hearing his Doric voice and his enthusiasm and passion for the music he so dearly loved.”

Gary Innes, who took over presenting Take The Floor when Shepherd retired in 2016, also paid tribute to him.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Dr Robbie Shepherd MBE. Robbie was an incredible man, musician and champion of the Doric language.

“A true legend and until we meet again ma man, ‘aw the best till then’.”