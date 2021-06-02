‘Very old’ human remains found near Prince Harry and Meghan’s California mansion

Human remains, which are believed to date back thousands of years, were found near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Mansion.

The bones were dug up on May 24 during a landscaping construction last week on a road in Montecito, LA, which is next to the royals’ $15 million complex.

The remains that were found are “very old”, Santa Barbara Sheriffs told The Daily Mail.

It is believed that the remains are of a young adult and are 10,000 years old.

A forensic anthropologist was brought in to assist investigators and believes the remains could be from the Chumash people who lived in the area for nearly 11,000 years.

Officials said it was likely the remains were of a Native American but they wouldn’t confirm this "until we have an official opinion from the forensic anthropologist.”

Construction has been paused while the forensic anthropologist investigates and the local Native American commission helps decide on the next steps.

The Santa Barbara neighbourhood is home to several other celebrities including Oprah Winfery and Ellen DeGeneres.

Harry and Meghan bought the Californian property for $15 million in June 2020 from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin.

The couple's move to the area has not been plain sailing as an intruder was reportedly caught on the couple’s property twice over the Christmas period.