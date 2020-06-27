US version of The Office edited to remove blackface scene

An episode of the US version of The Office has been edited to remove a depiction of a character in blackface.

The show’s creator, Greg Daniels, made the change to the Christmas episode from the ninth series, entitled Dwight Christmas.

The episode from 2012 features a brief scene of a character in blackface as part of Dwight’s (Rainn Wilson) efforts to get the Dunder Mifflin staff to celebrate a traditional Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas.

It comes after a string of shows have removed scenes or whole episodes featuring the use of blackface, including 30 Rock and Scrubs, while Little Britain was dropped from Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox.

Daniels said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “The Office is about a group of people trying to work together with mutual respect, despite the inappropriate actions of their boss and assistant manager.

“The show employed satire to expose unacceptable behaviour and deliver a message of inclusion.

“Today we cut a shot of an actor wearing blackface that was used to criticise a specific racist European practice.

“Blackface is unacceptable and making the point so graphically is hurtful and wrong. I am sorry for the pain that caused.”

PA Media