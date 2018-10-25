Style Celebrity News

Thursday 25 October 2018

US rapper Ice-T arrested after failing to pay bridge toll

Police said the 60-year-old was accused of theft of services.

Rapper and actor Ice-Twas arrested for failing to pay a bridge toll (David Goldman/AP)
Rapper and actor Ice-Twas arrested for failing to pay a bridge toll (David Goldman/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

US actor and rapper Ice-T has been arrested after he failed to pay a bridge toll at the George Washington Bridge.

Police said the 60-year-old was accused of theft of services after he drove through an E-ZPass lane leading to the George Washington Bridge which connects New Jersey and New York.

The musician, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, was driving a new McLaren sports car and was also penalised for not having licence plates and registration.

Ice-T reportedly forgot his electronic toll transponder, which he has for his other vehicles.

Ice-T tweeted: “Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out…Moovin.”

He later tweeted a photo of himself filming scenes in Manhattan for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in which he plays Sgt Odafin Tutuola.

Press Association

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section