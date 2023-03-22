| 6.8°C Dublin

US prosecutors drop domestic violence charges against Rick And Morty creator

The charges against Justin Roiland were dropped ‘due to a lack of sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt’.

Charges againt Justin Roiland have been dropped (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Expand

By Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

California prosecutors have dropped domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland, who created the animated series Rick And Morty and provided the voices of the show’s two title characters.

Orange County district attorney’s spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said the two felony counts involving a former girlfriend were dropped “due to a lack of sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt”.

