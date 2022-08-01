US cop tells Donie O’Sullivan he ‘got hit by the Kia Boyz’ after his hire car is stolen

Irish journalist Donie O’Sullivan has told how his hire car was stolen in the US with police telling him he “got hit by the Kia Boyz”.

The CNN correspondent was in St Louis when the car was stolen.

Writing on Twitter he said: “So my rental car was stolen last night in St.Louis …

"Cop asks what kind of car it was... I say a Kia. He nods his head and says something like, ‘oh yeah, you got hit by the Kia Boyz…’

"Cops are saying it’s an online challenge… but…”

In another post, he wrote: “The cop I dealt with said the tactics for stealing Kia’s are spreading online and that some people have been posting videos of stolen cars for the likes.

"The important lesson here: don’t drive. Kia. (I did not choose the car fwiw).”