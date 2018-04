US comedian Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting woman

A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the Cosby Show star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury was deadlocked on the charges.

His lawyer called Constand a “con artist” who levelled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him.

Cosby was charged with violating Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the counts.

Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to say he drugged and assaulted them. Five of the other accusers testified against him at the retrial.