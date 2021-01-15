US character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93

Peter Mark Richman, a character actor who appeared in hundreds of television episodes and had recurring roles on Three’s Company and Beverly Hills 90210, has died at the age of 93.

Richman died of natural causes at his home in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll announced.

Born in Philadelphia, Richman was a pharmacist but turned to acting.

He joined the Actors Studio and in 1953 he starred on stage in the play End As A Man, then appeared on Broadway in A Hatful Of Rain and Masquerade, before portraying Jerry in more than 400 New York performances of Edward Albee’s The Zoo Story.

His movies included 1958’s The Black Orchid with Sophia Loren, The Strange One, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell Of Fear and Friday The 13th Part 8.”

But he was best known for his TV work, appearing in more than 500 episodes of various shows over a decades-long career, from Bonanza and The Fugitive to Star Trek: The Next Generation.

He starred as lawyer Nick Cain in the short-lived 1960s NBC series Cain’s Hundred and had recurring roles as an attorney on the 1980s hit Dynasty and the 1970s show Longstreet.

In the 1970s and 1980s he was Suzanne Somers’ father, the Rev Luther Snow, on Three’s Company, appeared as Lawrence Carson in a few episodes of Beverly Hills 90210 and was CC Capwell for nearly 30 episodes of Santa Barbara.

Richman also wrote plays, including the acclaimed 4 Faces, a novel, short stories and an autobiography.

In 1990, he received the Silver Medallion from the Motion Picture & Television Fund for outstanding humanitarian achievement.

Richman is survived by his wife Helen, five children and six grandchildren.

PA Media