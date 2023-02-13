| 9.6°C Dublin

Underwear worn by Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad to fetch up to £4,100

The garments form part of a collection of over 1,000 TV and entertainment props and memorabilia items that are going under the online hammer.

Underwear worn by Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad to fetch up to £4000 at auction (Ian Wst/PA) Expand

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A pair of underwear worn by Bryan Cranston in the hit show Breaking Bad is expected to fetch up to 5,000 dollars (£4,100) at auction later this month.

