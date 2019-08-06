Una Healy's ex-husband Ben Foden ties the knot after whirlwind romance
Una Healy’s ex husband Ben Foden has just tied the knot with a beautiful American businesswoman that he’s known for two weeks.
The rugby player (34), who moved to New York last year after the break-down of his marriage to the Tipperary singer, has confirmed that he has sealed the deal with Jacki Belanoff Smith.
He set tongues wagging over the weekend after photos appeared on his Instagram appearing to be engaging in a ceremony of some sort in the millionaires playground of Nantucket.
And he confirmed the news this afternoon in a lengthy post where he described the past year as “by far the toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons.”
“The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I’m a bad person – as I’m sure there’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors aplenty.
“But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship, showed me love, a deep devoted love.
“People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools ad @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously before deciding to get married.
“But when someone like her comes into your life, why would I wait.
“The people who needed to know such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife Una Healy, who I love even more for her blessing.
“Life is short and you only get one and it’s worth living.”
He described his new wife as the “greatest human being I’ve ever come across.
“She’s beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic, the list goes on."
He added that she would be a great step-mum to his two children with Una, namely Aoife and Tadhg and "offers me a future I can't wait to explore with her."
"My heart is full and I honestly couldn't be happier so those that want to bring negativity or try and tear me down, go ahead.
"My life is great and I hope you will one day feel happiness like I feel while I write this caption.
"I love you Jackie and I can't wait to see where our lives lead together, you brought excitement and joy to my life and I couldn't be prouder having (sic) stand at my side as Mrs Foden."
The sports star hit the headlines in July2018 after he and Una confirmed that their marriage was over.
The couple, who wed in Una's native Tipperary in 2011, announced their intention to divorce last summer amid reports that Ben had strayed.
They appear to have remained amicable and Una has also moved on with her new partner Dave Breen, who accompanied her to the Galway races last week.
