Una Healy soaks up the sun in Morocco with David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne

Una Healy has shared pictures with former world champion boxer David Haye in Morocco.

The former Saturdays star celebrated the New Year in Marrakech alongside Haye and his model girlfriend Sian Osborne.

The Thurles native shared a picture with the pair on Instagram and said she is feeling “at peace”.

“I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours,” she said.

The mother-of-two spent Christmas with a friend while her children Aoife Belle and Tadgh spent the break in the US with their father Ben Foden.

The British boxer also shared a picture of the trio poolside and said he decided to start the New Year in the sun.

He said: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to. I decided to start the year in the sun, looking/feeling healthy, tanned and ready to attack the year ahead.

“I’ve always wanted to visit Marrakesh, ever since I read ‘The Alchemist’ (Paulo Coelho). I wanted my very own Morocco adventure to one day write about, well that box now is well and truly ticked.

“I’ve starting Jan first with the correct energy, surrounding myself with understanding beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self.

“The support I get from so many amazing friends and associates, makes my world a much better place to live.”