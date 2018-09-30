Una Healy shares stunning Malibu beach pic as Ben Foden joins Rugby United in New York

Una Healy has jetted to California and has shared a stunning beach photo days after Ben Foden moved to New York.

The couple split in July after six years of marriage and have two children, Aoife Belle (6) and Tadhg (3) together.

They were due to make the move as a family to New York just days after they announced they were breaking up. Ben had landed a contract with Rugby United.

Now Ben has made the move without his family while Una has flown to California, having announced on Instagram last week that she was 'California dreaming'.

On Saturday she shared an image of herself with a packed suitcase, captioned, "Off on my travels for a few days".

And now she has shared a stunning photo of herself on a beach in Malibu, drawing comparisons from her followers with Baywatch-era Pamela Anderson.

Una recently addressed the break up in an interview with Hello! magazine.

"My life has been turned upside down and I’m trying to figure it out," she told Hello! "I’m taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children."

The former Saturdays singer, who had a dramatic hair colour change from red to blonde following the break-up, said she is feeling positive about the future and her family have provided her with a lot of support.

"They’ve been rallying around when times are tough. I’ve been sent letters that are really supportive, too" she explained.

“Life is tough, but you’ve got to keep a positive attitude. Time is a healer as well", she said.

