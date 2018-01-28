Una Healy shares make-up selfie with mini me Aoife Belle days after daughter's 'freak accident'

The Saturdays singer Una Healy has shared a selfie with her daughter Aoife Belle who is recovering from a 'freak accident'.

Aoife (5) chipped a bone in her elbow after she tripped this week and her arm is in a cast following an operation at Northampton General Hospital.

Love her so much X A post shared by UNA HEALY (@unahealy) on Jan 27, 2018 at 11:27pm PST

The selfie, shared just four days after her accident, shows mum and daughter together with the caption, "Love her so much X". Aoife is wearing make-up in the photo after she asked her mum if she could "wear a little bit of make up and play dress up later".

"I had to agree.. so happy to see this beautiful smile again," wrote Una on Instagram. While the vast majority of comments from some of Una's 563k followers were positive and focused on her likeness to her daughter, others questioned the child wearing make-up.

However, just as many leapt to Una's defence. "The mummy police are out in force thinking they know it all!!Calm down all she wanted to do was put on make up & play dress up as she was feeling down after hurting her arm this week. Nothing worse than the mummy police who think they know best!!!" wrote one.

Una and husband Ben Foden have two children, Aoife Belle and Tadhg John. She often shares family photos on Instagram. Speaking about Aoife's accident she wrote, “Thank you so much to all the fantastic care staff at Northampton General Hospital and Children’s A&E. We greatly appreciate your kindness and care. Thank you #NHS."

