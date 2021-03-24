Una Healy says Popstars failure gave her a 'thick skin' before finding fame with The Saturdays

Una Healy was only 19 when she auditioned for Popstars

Una Healy said that her failed attempts at fame before The Saturdays gave her a “thick skin” going forward with her music career.

Speaking on Cork’s RedFM, the Tipperary native described some of the auditions she’s done that left her feeling hopeless.

She said: “I actually did a few auditions for a few shows and didn't get through, like You're A Star, Popstars.

“I remember because Louis [Walsh] was putting the band together and he was the guru of pop and any band he was in or anything he touched turned to gold in the pop world, so I was going ‘Imagine I get into this band, I'm going to make it'”.

The singer continued: “My dreams were shattered when I didn't make it. I remember Linda breaking the news to me and going, ‘I'm sorry Una, it's just not for you.’”

Una shared that she was only 19 when she auditioned for Popstars and “wasn’t ready” for fame at such a young age.

She told listeners: “Even though I could sing and dance a little bit I wasn't ready for it.

“I went out and grafted and did the pub scene and did more songs and recorded and built up a very thick skin.”

She said she thought her dreams were “never going to happen” before joining The Saturdays in 2007.

“Getting into the group was my big break and I was waiting for that for a while and I thought it was never going to happen, but it did,” the mum of two revealed.

The band have been on hiatus since 2014 but Una says that she is still good friends with the Frankie, Mollie, Rochelle, and Vanessa.

“We were like family for a few years because we lived in each other's pockets and we were so lucky to get on so well and we do keep in touch. We have a WhatsApp group which we regularly catch up on there.

“Obviously, with Instagram, you can't lose touch with someone, you see what they're having for breakfast,” Una added.

