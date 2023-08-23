Una Healy reveals she struggled on her own as single mum before moving home to family

She described her children, Aoife (11) and eight-year-old Tadhg, as ‘like my little friends now’

Una Healy has revealed how she struggled on her own as a single mother before she moved back home to be close to her family.

The singer said that in the depths of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 she had “been on my own with the kids for months”.

“I was struggling,” she told Hello!, “not having my support system around me, so my family were like: 'You need to come home’.”

The family then moved back to Co Tipperary where her parents live next door, which was “a hundred per cent the right decision".

Una has moved on

She described her children, Aoife (11), and eight-year-old Tadhg, as “like my little friends now”. And while is still their mother and always puts them first, “we do things that friends would do, like going out for dinner or watching a film. That’s the relationship I have with them”.

She also spoke about co-parenting with former England rugby player Ben Foden, who now lives in New York with his wife Jackie and their three-year-old daughter Farrah.

"I'm really happy for them that they have summers in New York and that they’re making lovely memories with their dad, stepmother and sister," she said. "Our dynamic is probably different to many people’s, but there are lots of people who have families where the parents aren't together any more. You just manage it as best you can."

Having recently released her latest single she also marked 15 years since The Saturdays' debut single If This Is Love stormed the charts last month.

“We’re all in a group chat and we were wishing each other a happy 15 years,” Una said about her Saturdays bandmates Mollie King, Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge and Vanessa White. “Imagine, we can actually say that was 15 years ago now.”

She said that while a reunion is "not on the cards any time in the near future” she feels that the time will come when “we all feel it is the right thing to do”.

Speaking about how she finds her own love life in the spotlight, she described it as “ just one of the downsides to being in the public eye”.

“I would love one day to have a companion to share my life with,” she added. “But until I’m certain that I’m with that person, I want to protect any relationship I have as much as I can."

Earlier this month, Una had reportedly moved on from her infamous “throuple” relationship with David Haye.

The former member of The Saturdays made headlines earlier this year after teasing that she was dating the boxer and his model girlfriend Sian Osborne.

However, she later clarified that while she was in a “lovely relationship” with the former heavyweight champion, she was never romantically involved with Osborne.

Now, the 41-year-old seems to have found a new man in Irish comedian Stephen Mullan.

The Love Island Australia narrator performed a set at the Paddy Power comedy festival in Dublin and Una proudly shared an Instagram snap of her rumoured beau posing with fans.

This is Una’s first relationship since she suddenly ended things with David Haye in February after claiming that she’d been “hoodwinked” into being in a throuple.

The trio became intertwined at the end of last year and sparked throuple rumours after jetting off on a New Year’s trip to Morocco together.