Una Healy returns to Ireland after ‘lovely few days away’ in Mallorca

Una Healy has said that her “batteries are recharged” after her trip to Spain.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays spent a few days in sunny Mallorca last week and documented her travels on social media – from lounging by the pool to going for a sunset dinner.

She revealed that she has arrived home in Tipperary to her kids Aoife and Tadhg, reminiscing over her holiday with a stunning Instagram post.

In the photo, Una posed on a balcony in the luxurious hotel where she was staying, the Zafiro Palace Andratx in western Mallorca.

Wearing a ruched River Island dress and a pair of black Una Healy Original Collection heels, the mum-of-two wowed her followers and said: “Back home after a lovely few days away with the batteries recharged.”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to compliment the singer on her gorgeous look.

One user wrote: “Looking lovely Una, hope you had a beautiful time.”

Another said: “True beauty inside and out.”

A third chimed in: “Love this picture, view is stunning.”

It comes after Una celebrated her 40th birthday and her daughter Aoife Belle’s First Holy Communion on the day same last weekend.

The nine-year-old, who is Una's first child from her marriage to ex Ben Foden, finally got to make her First Communion yesterday at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles after services were delayed earlier this year due to Covid restrictions.

Una took to Instagram to share some lovely memories from the day, including a video showing off some of Aoife’s cards, her rosary beads, a missal, and a prayer candle.

She then had a quick outfit change as she made her way to the capital to celebrate her 40th birthday at House Dublin on Leeson Street.

The musician wore a sparkly pink Nadine Merabi dress with a feather trim paired with some of her Una Healy collection heels.

The birthday girl posted a photo from the evening as she posed in front of her custom pink and white balloons and cake.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “Had an absolute ball last night celebrating my birthday with so many loved ones.

“Huge thanks to @housedublin2 for hosting such a special night.”