Una Healy removes removes pictures of David Haye and his partner from social media amid speculation over ‘throuple’

Una Healy has removed all traces of former professional boxer David Haye and his partner from her social media.

This comes following speculation online that the trio have put an end to their rumoured ‘throuple' situation.

The friends made headlines after their Moroccan getaway in January, with rumours that the trio were in a relationship.

The Saturdays star Una (41) shared a snap of herself on holiday in Morocco over the new year with the former heavyweight boxing champion and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

At the time Healy shared a picture with the pair on Instagram and said she was feeling “at peace”.

“I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours,” she said.

The British boxer also shared a picture of the trio poolside and said he decided to start the New Year in the sun.

“I’ve starting Jan first with the correct energy, surrounding myself with understanding beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self,” he said.

“The support I get from so many amazing friends and associates, makes my world a much better place to live.”

Just last week, Haye (42) took to social media to wish the “beautiful queens in my life” a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in,” he said along with pictures of the trio.

Last week, Healy posted a picture of she and Haye, with the title: “It was me and Him, x.”

However, she now appears to have removed all traces of David and Sian from her Instagram page.

In her latest post, the Tipperary native shared a picture of herself with a guitar, which led many fans to speculate that new music is on the way.