Una Healy holds hands with American model Kenneth Guidrozl as they head to dinner in LA

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but the newest snaps of Una Healy have left us with more questions than answers.

The former Saturdays singer (36) announced her split from husband Ben Foden in July after 10 years together amid allegations he cheated while she was expecting their second child and she has taken the break-up in her stride. While he prepared for his move to New York to play rugby with the Rebels, she moved home to Tipperary to live with her parents and two children Aoife (five) and Tadhg (three).

After weeks of social media silence, it was back to business for the mother-of-two, who has thrown herself into her work and family, embracing a new bleach blonde hair colour and heading to Los Angeles to record new music earlier this month. During her time in the City of Angels, she met American model and singer Kenneth ‘KP’ Guidrozl and the pair sent the tabloids into overdrive with a number of carefully choreographed pictures on his Instagram in which they certainly looked close, without actually giving any hint of whether they are more than just friends.

And the pair took advantage of the newfound interest as they were pictured walking hand in hand to celebrity hotspot NOBU, a restaurant in West Hollywood where paparazzi are camped outside daily in the hopes of catching a juicy picture. So Una and Kenneth's decision to arrive hand in hand to one of most photographed venues in Hollywood was certainly one that wouldn't have been taken lightly.

Una Healy heads to dinner with model Kenneth ‘KP’ Guidrozl at Nobu. Picture: MEGA

It's believed the pair are working together on a new music collaboration as Kenneth described himself as a soul artist and Una has strong links to the US music industry, laying down tracks for her debut album in the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee. It's still unclear if they're anything more than friends and Una hasn't publicly commented on the boundless array of reports linking her to the hunky male model - and who would blame her?

Last month, she gave her first interview since announcing her divorce intentions saying her world has been "turned upside down" since her marriage ended, adding that her children are her main priority.

"I'm so lucky to have them. I never feel lonely or alone. They’re lovely company and have brought joy into my life," she told Hello!. "The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They’re my priority.

"You have to be strong for your children as they’re dependent on you. But with that responsibility comes great satisfaction. I'm looking forward to all the milestones in their lives that we’ll share."

Una Healy with model Kenneth ‘KP’ Guidrozl in Los Angeles. Picture: Instagram

“Life is tough, but you’ve got to keep a positive attitude. Time is a healer as well."

