Una Healy ‘embarrassed’ by ‘throuple’ rumours and ‘regrets going public’, source claims

Una Healy is said to be “embarrassed” about being in a “throuple” relationship and regrets posting about it on social media, according to a source.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays was rumoured to be in a three-way relationship with British boxer David Haye and his model girlfriend Sian Osborne at the start of the year.

The trio rang in the new year together with a romantic trip to Costa Rica but things cooled off in recent weeks as Una reportedly wanted to focus on herself and her two kids, Aoife and Tadhg.

And after the Tipperary native confirmed her single status last month, Haye and Osborne teased that they had found a replacement in personal trainer Mica Jova, with the new “throuple” posing for Instagram photos together.

It now seems that Una is regretting her fling with the couple, as a source told OK! that she reportedly feels “embarrassed about the whole thing” even though she left “at the right time”.

“David and Sian have already found another woman and she does regret going public at first," the insider revealed.

“But Una left at the right time and she’s got a new music career on the horizon. She didn’t want to be tarnished by it.”

The source added: “She had to cut the tie and doesn’t want anything to do with them now. David is on some other path himself; he’s enjoying life at the moment. It’s all about his ego and lavish lifestyle.”

Una recently put romance rumours to bed as she confirmed that she’s currently single and busy raising her children.

"I am single and raising my two children, just like many other single parents – both men and women – doing a great job. I am a single parent. I don’t like the term single mother as it has negative connotations.

"You can’t do it all by yourself. There is no shame in asking for help, be that from childcare, family or friends.

"I am often asked how I juggle it all as a single parent but men aren’t asked that. In fact, I can never remember a time when I heard a man being asked how he juggles it all. Mothers don’t have a choice if they are single – you just get on with it,” she told the Irish Mirror.