Una Healy debuts drastic new look after announcing split from husband Ben Foden
Newly single Una Healy took the first step of recovering from a break-up - changing her hair.
After the former Saturdays singer (36) announced she was ending her six-year marriage to Ben Foden (33), she has been keeping an extraordinarily low profile and moved back to her family home in Thurles, Co Tipperary. Healy, who reverted to her maiden name in 2016, debuted a drastic new hairstyle on Instagram on Wednesday, dying her trademark red hair a dusty blonde in a series of selfies.
Healy had her tresses tended to by celebrity stylist Ceira Lambert and also adopted a new thicker, style with a set of Great Lengths hair extensions.
Last month, a spokesperson for Una confirmed hte couple had parted ways and it's believed she will remain here with her two children Aoife (six) and Tadhg (three) while Foden is moving to New York, where he signed a new contract with Rugby United.
"I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she's in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make," a spokesperson said at the time.
The former Saturdays star, who in recent years has performed as a solo singer, is said to be "devastated" by the break-up.
Online Editors
