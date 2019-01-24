Una Healy could give a masterclass in how to handle a public break-up

The former Saturdays singer (37) split with husband of six years Ben Foden last August amid claims of his infidelity while she was expecting their second child, and it was these relentless reports that immediately turned public favour towards her. While Foden is wisely adopting a lower profile now that he's living in New York, playing with Rugby United, Una is soaking up the sun in Mauritius with her boyfriend of three months, former Limerick hurler David Breen.

Healy has been flooding her Instagram with pictures of herself in a parade of bikinis along stretches of pearl white sand in one of the island's most exclusive five star resorts and while it's clear she's on holidays with her other half, she's made the wise decision not to oversaturate her feed with too many shots of her still-new relationship. Since announcing her plans to divorce, Healy has handled the public interest like a pro: there was a succinct statement via her PR confirming the news, carefully chosen interviews in which she gave appropriately respectful quotes about the father of her children, those pictures of her with Brazilian model Kenneth Guidrozl in Los Angeles; but now finally, the dust has settled - and so has she.

It's been a tumultuous time for the singer, always regarded well-liked and down-to-earth throughout the industry and someone who, when I went to interview her to coincide with the launch of her eponymous debut shoe collection, was still visibly nervous despite having years of interviews under her belt with the famously unforgiving British press. Private trauma endured in the public is part of the job - the price you pay for a life of wealth and fame - something Una, unlike most of her peers, seems acutely aware of and she's using the renewed interest in her to her advantage.

Una Healy on holidays in Mauritius. Picture: Instagram

First, it was changing her hair from her signature red to a new shade of blonde, then it was the new wardrobe, then the new man and now, a new career as she was guest presenting the Six O'Clock Show on Virgin Media One for a week to cover Muireann O'Connell's holiday cover. Now, it's soaking up the sun in Mauritius with an athletic new beau.

She's been wise not to over-do it with appearances from her children on her social media channels too, knowing that with so much curiosity about her at the moment, her children would be inevitably dragged into it, a lesson her estranged husband could have learned last month when he shared pictures of him being reunited with his children Aoife Belle (six) and Tadhg (three).

Una told Hello! magazine last September that her children proved to be her saving grace after the split, saying: "I'm so lucky to have them. I never feel lonely or alone. They’re lovely company and have brought joy into my life. The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They’re my priority.

"You have to be strong for your children as they’re dependent on you. But with that responsibility comes great satisfaction. I'm looking forward to all the milestones in their lives that we’ll share."

Knowing that everyone is rooting for her has to help too.

Una Healy on holidays in Mauritius. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors