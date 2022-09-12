Una Healy channels ‘cowgirl vibes’ at Garth Brooks concert in Croke Park

Una Healy stepped out in her best cowgirl ensemble on Saturday night to see Garth Brooks perform live at Croke Park.

The American country music superstar took the country by storm this weekend after kicking off the first of five concerts in the north Dublin venue on Friday evening.

He played again on Saturday night and is currently gearing up for the third Croke Park show this evening.

Among the 80,000 spectators in Drumcondra last night was singer Una Healy, who travelled up from Thurles with her pal for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday after hearing Garth perform hits like Friends in Low Places and Two Pina Coladas, Una shared a photo of her outfit, which of course included a black cowboy hat.

The 40-year-old stunned in a white bodysuit, black denim shorts, a western-inspired belt, a black leather jacket, and a pair of white cowboy boots.

“Cowgirl vibes for the day that’s in it,” she captioned the post.

Una also had a yellow rain poncho ready to go in case the weather took a turn, adding: “I’ll throw the poncho on later”

Garth Brooks will take to the stage again next Friday and Saturday to finish off his five sold-out Croke Park shows.

This is the first time he has played in Ireland since his Croke Park shows in 1997.

He had planned five concerts at Croke Park in 2014, but they were cancelled due to planning obstacles.

Addressing the cancellation in 2014, Garth said that while he was excited to play in Ireland again, he was still “nervous”.

“This is my take on 2014: everybody was victims of the debacle and now we are getting to see each other. It was supposed to start the comeback tour. I’m not here because of 2014, I’m here because of the ’90s, The Point.

“You can say you’re an entertainer but you haven’t entertained until you’ve entertained Ireland.”