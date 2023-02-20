| 10.5°C Dublin

Una Healy braves freezing sea on ‘wonderful’ Kerry trip with kids

The singer and former member of The Saturdays headed off to Co Kerry with her daughter Aoife and son Tadhg

Una Healy brought her kids Aoife and Tadhg down to Kerry for the weekend Expand

Neasa Cumiskey

Una Healy braved the cold waves of the Atlantic this weekend during a mid-term staycation with her kids.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays headed off to Co Kerry with her daughter Aoife and son Tadhg, where they enjoyed some rest and relaxation at Ballygarry Estate and Spa in Tralee.

