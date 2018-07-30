Una Healy back home in Tipperary after shock split from husband Ben Foden amid cheating claims

Una Healy is back home in her native Tipperary after confirming her split from husband Ben Foden, amid claims he cheated on her.

The news comes days before they were due to move to New York with children, Aoife (6) and Tadhg (3).

Una (36) is being comforted by family and friends at her mother's home in Thurles with their two young children.

A spokesperson for Una said: "I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she's in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make."

Una Healy and Ben Foden on their wedding day in 2012. Picture: Una Healy/Instagram

The former Saturdays star, who in recent years has performed as a solo singer, is said to be "devastated" by the breakdown of her six-year marriage.

The couple, who married in Tipperary in 2012 after four years of dating, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month.

A friend of the couple told the Sunday World Una was looking forward to moving to America with her family, but had become suspicious about Ben's behaviour.

"Then this week, enough was enough and she just confronted him," the friend said.

"She has now decided it's over. She's utterly heartbroken and devastated, but she's very traditional in her outlook.

"She thought their marriage would be forever, but can't see a future for them anymore."

Una has been enjoying some home comforts while back in Tipperary and last night posted a photo to her Instagram account of a spice bag, accompanied with the words 'spice up your life'.

It had only recently been confirmed that Una would be joining Ben (33) in New York with their children after he signed for Rugby United New York.

Just last week, the couple shared loved-up photos together on their respective social media accounts.

Una, the niece of country star Declan Nerney, is preparing to go on her first solo tour.

She found fame as part of girl band The Saturdays, along with Mollie King, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes.

Healy has also worked as a judge on The Voice of Ireland and released her long-awaited debut solo album The Waiting Game earlier this year.

She said some of the songs she wrote for the album were love songs to Ben.

