Una Healy and Ben Foden have split up, just days before they were due to move to New York with their two children

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Una Healy and Ben Foden have split up.

The Saturdays singer has separated from her rugby player husband, just days before they were due to move to New York with their two children, Aoife, six and Tadhg, three.

Ben, 33, has signed a contract with Rugby United New York but Una, 36, has moved back to Ireland to stay with her mother.

“She has now decided it's over. She's utterly heartbroken and devastated, but she's very traditional in her outlook.

“She thought their marriage would be forever, but can't see a future for them anymore."

A spokesperson for Una said: "I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she's in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make."

Una and Ben married in her native Tipperary in 2012, after four years of dating, and the pair recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month.

There was no sign of trouble in their union at the time as they shared sweet Instagram posts to mark the occasion.

Una posted a picture of them on their wedding day and wrote: "#tb Saturday June 30th 2012. 6 years married to @ben_foden today! Happy Anniversary love you xx (sic)."

And Ben shared a picture of his wife, with the caption: "Six years of Marriage spent with this one @unahealy she must be doing something right - as they say 'time flies when you're having fun' and the last 6 years have flown by! Happy Anniversary beautiful  #6yearsmarried #benuna (sic)."

Una is preparing to go on her first solo tour.

Originally from Tipperary, she found fame as part of girlband The Saturdays, along with Mollie King, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes. She also worked as a judge on

The group sold seven million records after releasing their debut album in 2008 but split in 2014.

She released her debut solo album The Waiting Game, which she recorded in the home of country music - Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this year. She previously told how some of the songs she penned for the album were love songs to Ben.

“There are love songs to Ben. I’ve written lots of songs about Ben. There are some obvious ones about him,” Una told the Irish Sun.

“Ben’s not embarrassed. He loves it. He sings along to them now.”

She has previously worked on The Voice of Ireland. Recently, she saw another "dream" come true when she launched her 94-piece Una Healy Original shoe collection.

The mother-of-two was recently praised for opening up about about her experience with postnatal depression after welcoming son Tadgh (two) and sought help from her GP.

"It was a lonely time and I wasn’t helping the situation. I thought I would be fine, and could do it all because I’d had a child before. I had the support of my own mum and all my family, but I was putting so much pressure on myself to be a good mum, and started to feel alone and withdrawn," she told Entertainment Daily.

"Feeling sad, lonely or isolated shouldn't’t be a taboo, it’s a normal part of being a new mum."

