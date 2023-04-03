| 10.7°C Dublin

UFC and WWE combine to create £17.3bn sports entertainment company

A new publicly traded company will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands.

By Michelle Chapman, Associated Press

WWE and the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship will combine to create a 21.4 billion US dollar (£17.3 billion) sports entertainment company.

