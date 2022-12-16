U2 duo team up with Irish musicians for David Letterman St Patrick’s Day special

BONO and The Edge have teamed up with David Letterman to film a St Patrick’s Day special the American TV legend is planning to screen about Ireland in the US on St Patrick’s Day.

Imelda May, Brian Kennedy and Glen Hansard also joined the U2 duo for a session of tunes in McDaid’s pub in central Dublin this week for the St Patrick’s Day programme.

Bono and The Edge entered through the back door of the Westbury hotel and were then whisked through the building and on towards the nearby pub, which was closed for the day for the production.

Letterman has been in Dublin over the past few days filming scenes for his Irish-themed show, which is due to run on an American-based streaming service.

The 75-year-old popped down to Glasthule in south Dublin earlier is the week, where he met fishmonger Peter Caviston, who showed Letterman some products from his famous restaurant and store in the seaside town.

Letterman and his crew were also this week spotted filming in St Patrick’s Cathedral and the partly U2-owned Clarence Hotel, while he also interviewed drag queen Panti Bliss.

Bono and The Edge also played to a select invited audience in the Ambassador theatre on Wednesday night, which Letterman’s camera crew filmed too.

Letterman, who is now sporting a full beard, is famous in America for his late night talk shows, which he presented for 33 years from 1982 until 2015. U2 have been guests on Late Night With David Letterman several times.

He is also a TV producer and has recently been hosting the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

